Brisk® Iced Tea Partners with Award-Winning Actor Michael B. Jordan for Creators Class Launch to Support and Celebrate Creative Hustlers

First Creators Class Project Will Be Apprenticeship Opportunity with Jordan's Production CompanyNine Up-and-Coming Artists Refresh Brisk Label Designs

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brisk®, the iced tea brand known for its bold flavors, announced the launch of the Creators Class program today in partnership with actor, director and creative innovator Michael B. Jordan. The Creators Class is a collective of industry leaders partnered with up-and-coming creative visionaries in the Urban Arts for mentorship and collaboration opportunities. Together, they will develop and launch three projects in 2018, providing young creators across film, visual arts and writing a chance to work with established members to gain real industry experience and exposure.

"Brisk encourages the same boldness and creativity that I strive for in my work and with my production company, Outlier Society," said Michael B. Jordan. "That's why I'm honored to be a part of the Creators Class and offer up-and-coming hustlers the opportunity to work on this special Outlier Society project."

In addition to his role in the Creators Class, Brisk also tapped Michael B. Jordan to direct, produce and star in a digital content piece that celebrates the creative hustle by highlighting his process for transforming into Erik Killmonger, a character from Marvel Studios' Black Panther. As a partner on the upcoming release, Brisk is thrilled to celebrate this amazing moment in cinematic and superhero history. Watch the piece at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YuDPf4MZjNA.

"Over the years, we've teamed up with and supported various talented artists who share that same passion and bold, daring attitude," said Melanie Watts, Director of Marketing, Brisk. "That's why we partnered with Marvel Studios' Black Panther and have invited some of the creative minds behind the film to join the Creators Class. Together, we will empower aspiring creators in the urban arts by providing real opportunities, mentorship and game changing industry exposure."

To celebrate the launch of the Creators Class and partnership with Marvel Studios' Black Panther, Brisk will host an exclusive event experience for Black Panther fans Feb. 16-17, during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. The event design is inspired by the clandestine nature of Black Panther's Wakanda and will feature interactive Marvel-inspired installations.

The space will also showcase the launch of nine brand new Brisk label graphics, created by up-and-coming artists in partnership with Brisk to kick-off the Creators Class program. The new designs will roll-out across all Brisk packages, including 1L bottles, 12pk cans, and 2L bottles nationwide starting this month.

"The goals of the Creators Class initiative are very much aligned with the spirit of our movie," said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel's SVP of Global Partnerships & Marketing. "We're ecstatic to share Black Panther's story with the world and to partner with Brisk so that the film's release can serve as a catalyst for bringing new artistic visions/voices to light."

To learn more about the Creators Class and for a chance to win an apprenticeship with Michael B. Jordan's production company, artists can visit www.briskcreatorsclass.com starting Feb. 15.

About Marvel Studios' Black Panther

Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" follows T'Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

"Black Panther" stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, with Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole wrote the screenplay. Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" hits U.S. theaters on February 16, 2018.

