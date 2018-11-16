The Boston Globe Names Cumberland Farms a Top Place to Work for 2018

Magazine Honors the Best Employers in Massachusetts

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Farms has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 11th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2018 issue will be published online at globe.com/top places on the night of November 15 and in The Boston Globe Magazine on November 18.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them the best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

Cumberland Farms was ranked 10th in the organizations with 1,000 or more employees category.

"We are proud to have been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts," commented Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms. "The true value of this achievement is the recognition by Team Members of our efforts to create an environment where we foster engagement and provide opportunities for growth. We take the results of surveys seriously and work each and every day to make Cumberland Farms a top place to work for all."

"Making employees happy doesn't have to take a lot of effort or money, but it does require companies to put workers first," said Katie Johnston, the Globes Top Places to Work editor. "Our winning companies know that their people are their most valuable assets."

The rankings in the Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 82,151 individuals at 318 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they're at it.

About Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms makes life easier for busy people every day. What started in 1939 with a cow and a dream has grown into a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across 8 states. Three generations later, Cumberland Farms is still family owned and operated, and continues to reflect the values it was built upon: envisioning a better way to serve customers by providing the best possible products at the best possible prices. Whether you're buying a cold Chill Zone drink, a hot or iced cup of Farmhouse Blend Coffee, or filling the gas tank, convenience and customer service are key. Cumberland Farms also has a long heritage of giving back to the communities where it operates, from feeding the hungry to supporting local sports teams and fundraising. For more information, please visit us at http://www.cumberlandfarms.com or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/cumberlandfarms.

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes the Boston Globe, BostonGlobe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

