Barefoot Celebrates Pride Season With the Return of the Barefoot Bestie Labels

Redesigned, Customizable Wine Labels Feature Fun Compliments for You and Your Bestie to Celebrate Pride and Support Newest Charitable Partnership with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS



MODESTO, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pride Month and building community, Barefoot, an ally to the LGBTQ community since 1988, brings back its popular "Barefoot Bestie Labels" program, which allows wine lovers everywhere to customize Barefoot wine labels to share and enjoy with friends. Anyone looking to proudly celebrate their best friend can choose from three varietals – Moscato, Rosé or Merlot – to customize their own special rainbow-decorated labels. Available at barefootbestielabel.com, Barefoot fans can create their own customized label or select one of the pre-made compliments for their bestie such as, "Your true colors look perfect on you."

Barefoot, America's most awarded wine and bubbly brand, has been a long-standing ally to the LGBTQ community, making its first donation to an LGBTQ charity in 1988. For every "Barefoot Bestie Label" ordered, Barefoot will donate $1 to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations.* Proceeds will be used by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to continue helping men, women and children across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.

Barefoot has added an additional extension to the program this year that will allow for consumers to see themselves on their very own Barefoot label. Those attending World Pride in New York City, as well as the Pride festivals in Washington D.C., Chicago, San Diego and Orlando can visit Barefoot's on-site activation and jump in the brand's photo booth with their friends. The Barefoot team will create a digital label for the consumer to share on their social media channels and celebrate with Pride how the community must #MarchOnward together.

2019 is the second annual "Barefoot Bestie Labels" program. In 2018, Barefoot's label program benefitted Outfest, the leading organization in promoting equality by creating, sharing, and protecting LGBTQ stories on the screen. In 2018, the labels quickly ran out and supplies are limited this year, so order today!

"At Barefoot, we have always strived to make wine for everyone — no matter who you are or who you love — because we believe that wine is better when we enjoy it together," says Anna Bell, Vice President of Marketing at Barefoot. "For over thirty years, we have been committed to being an ally to the LGBTQ community. This pride season, we are honored to partner with Broadway Cares to support its many important initiatives that improve and celebrate the lives of all people."

Whether you're a proud member of the LGBTQ community or a fierce ally, celebrate Pride with "Barefoot Bestie Labels" and share your story with Barefoot by tagging @BarefootWine and using the hashtag #MarchOnward on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of essential social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. They also award annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. © 2019 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

About Barefoot®

Barefoot®, the most awarded wine and bubbly brand in U.S. competitions, can be found worldwide bearing the fun and iconic footprint label. Barefoot has 19 still wine offerings available for an SRP of $6 for 750 ml bottles, $11 for 1.5-liter bottles, $19 for Barefoot On Tap 3L Box, and $5 for Barefoot Wine To Go. Barefoot Bubbly® sparkling wine has 11 available offerings with an SRP of $9. Barefoot® also offers wine-based spritzer cans made in a fizzy & light wine style with added hints of fruit flavor. Barefoot Spritzer™ has seven flavors available in 8.4 oz cans nationwide, with an SRP $8 for a four-pack and $2 for singles. ©2019 Barefoot Cellars, Modesto, CA. All rights reserved.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Program is open to legal U.S. residents. Program runs 6/1/19 at 12:00 PM ET through 10/31/19 at 11:59:59 PM ET. For terms and conditions, click here. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: E. & J. Gallo Winery. Sponsor reserves the right to modify, cancel, or terminate the offer for any reason at any time.

From June 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019, for every Barefoot Bestie Custom label ordered on BarefootBestieLabel.com, Barefoot Wine will donate $1 to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Maximum donation of $20,000.00. Void where prohibited.

