Dallas Arboretum Debuts A Tasteful Place, A Year-Round Food Oasis

DALLAS, Texas, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will soon offer yet another attractive addition to its property when it opens A Tasteful Place, an edible display garden, complete with a newly developed lagoon and meandering walkways, thus providing a year-round destination. The 3.5 acre garden also includes a pavilion with an event space and teaching kitchen, an orchard, beds of ornamental display vegetables, herbs and flowers, as well as shaded porches and meandering walkways. A Tasteful Place was inspired by the movement toward growing and eating sustainable fresh, locally grown food. This $12 million garden officially opens on October 3 at a ribbon cutting, followed by the ticketed event, A Garden Gala Party on October 15.
Mark Wolf, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, said, "A Dallas landmark and international destination, the Dallas Arboretum has carefully planned for many years to build A Tasteful Place to fit in with our mission of being not only a beautiful display garden, but also one involved in education and research. There are few other gardens in the country doing what we're doing here at this level."
A Tasteful Place opens during the Arboretum's popular fall festival, Autumn at the Arboretum, presented by Rogers-O'Brien, when thousands of guests visit the popular pumpkin houses built with more than 90,000 pumpkins.
A Tasteful Place has many beautiful features and areas throughout:
Majestically overlooking White Rock Lake with clear views of the Dallas skyline, A Tasteful Place was designed as an ornamental garden by SWA Architects, Buchanan Architecture and the Dallas Arboretum's Horticultural team. P. Allen Smith, television host and lifestyle expert, serves as a program consultant for the project.
The Margaret and Jay Simmons Lagoon and its adjacent landscaped gardens was an addition to the original project, taking Kevin Clark/Naud Burnett Landscape Architects and the Dallas Arboretum's Horticulture team two months to design. Overall, the entire project took six months to build, employing more than 35 local construction and trades.
A Tasteful Place is a collaborative effort of many alliances with individuals and groups around the city that are supporting the Dallas Arboretum with both development and programming including P. Allen Smith, award-winning food, lifestyle and garden expert and host of two public television programs. Smith is one of America's most recognized and respected garden experts, providing ideas and inspiration through multiple media venues, including as a regular contributor on The Today Show.
Programming includes a robust year-round calendar of activities:
