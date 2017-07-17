  1. Home
Creamy Cajun Pasta

By
Contributor
Creamy Cajun Pasta
From www.foodfanatic.com, by Tanya Schroeder

Creamy Cajun Pasta Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 4 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1 1/2 pounds Chicken, cubed
  • 3 teaspoons Cajun Seasoning
  • 1 32 ounce carton Chicken Broth
  • 2 cups Water
  • 1 pound Cavatapi Pasta
  • 1/2 teaspoon Salt
  • 3 tablespoons Tomato Paste
  • 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
  • 1/4 cup Grated Parmesan Cheese

Directions

  1. Heat olive oil in a large deep skillet placed over medium heat. Add garlic and cook for one minute.
  2. Add chicken and season with Cajun seasoning.
  3. Cook chicken for 5-7 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove chicken and set aside.
  4. Add chicken broth and water to the same skillet and bring to a boil.
  5. Add pasta and salt to boiling water and cook until pasta is al dente.
  6. Reduce, cover and simmer until liquid reduces and thickens.
  7. Remove lid and stir in tomato paste until incorporated.
  8. Add heavy cream and Parmesan cheese; stir. 

