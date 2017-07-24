Corto Olive Oil Just Sponsored 2k Meals for the Hungry!

In conjunction with our inaugural Slice Out Special campaign, Corto Olive Oil offered a $1,000 donation to the hunger relief charity chosen by the 1st place fundraising pizzeria. That pizzeria was A Slice of New York, located in both San Jose and Sunnyvale, CA. ASONY selected Second Harvest Food Bank, which is able to convert every dollar into two meals for people in need. That means A Slice of New York helped serve 2,000 meals through Corto’s donation ON TOP OF the 23,000+ meals they funded through their direct participation in Slice Out Special. Pretty awesome.

Big thanks to Corto Olive Oil, A Slice of New York, and Second Harvest Food Bank for helping pizza feed those in need!