ZeroCater Reveals Food in the Workplace Findings

New research from leading corporate foodservice provider reveals the growing role office food plays in workplace culture
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroCater surveyed 100 employees and office managers to better understand the role food plays in a company's culture and what matter's when it comes to office meals and snacks. The following are the key findings.
Employers are using food to improve workplace culture
After a tumultuous year, employers are refocusing efforts around creating a safe and happy work environment for their teams, with a focus on shared food experiences.
Employees see the value in access to food at work
When looking at their overall employee benefits and office perks, more than a third of employees (38%) rank office food as one of their top three office perks, alongside vacation time and professional development.
What do employees want?
For employers who are ready to take the leap with a new food program for their office, or even for those looking to reinvigorate their current office perks, the aspects of food that matter to employees might surprise you.
Restaurant and food and beverage industries find a new audience with office food programs
Achieving success in the restaurant industry is harder now than ever. Among the disruption caused by delivery and meal kits, rising operations costs, and the opening of more restaurants than ever before, restaurant owners must find additional revenue streams and actively market their restaurants — and office-meal business provides both.
ABOUT ZEROCATER
Founded in 2009, ZeroCater is a San Francisco-based food tech startup with a mission to help companies build high-performing cultures through food so they can hire, retain and make top talent productive. ZeroCater makes office catering and snacks simple through dedicated account managers, top-notch restaurant partners and snack brands, and technology that allows for a seamless process and in-depth insight into employee consumption and engagement. Currently, ZeroCater provides office catering and snack services in San Francisco; New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Austin and Los Angeles.
