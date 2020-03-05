Wienerschnitzel Partners With Oreo To "Shake Things Up" On The Restaurant Chain's Dessert Menu: Cookie Lovers Rejoice

World's Largest Hot Dog Chain Pairs with the Chocolate Sandwich Cookie Maker to Launch Three New Oreo Cookie Shakes in Strawberry, Coffee & Mint Flavors

IRVINE, Calif., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For over fifty years, Wienerschnitzel has paired delightful food combinations including its world-famous chili with hot dogs, burgers and fries, creating unique flavor profiles that continue to titillate taste buds. To "shake things up" on its dessert menu, the world's largest hot dog chain partnered with Oreo, the maker of the chocolate sandwich cookie, to launch three new Oreo Cookie Shakes in Strawberry, Coffee and Mint flavors that promise to satisfy any sweet tooth.

"These premium shakes are a sweet blend of our creamy soft serve, mixed with Oreo cookie bits, topped with a swirly cloud of whipped cream and a dash of cookie crumble," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer of Wienerschnitzel. "We know delicious, and these new Oreo Cookie Shakes are definitely on point."

Now through June 28th, guests can order these three new Oreo Cookie Shakes at any participating Wienerschnitzel. To find a location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or zip in the search tool on the top right.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel ( www.wienerschnitzel.com ) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 325 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

