Why a Career in Public Health Inspired Me to Go to Culinary School

By Leslie Engel
I never dreamed of becoming a restaurant chef. Coming from a culinary student, this may sound a little strange. Why would someone go to culinary school and not want to join the ranks of great chefs like Alice Waters or Eric Ripert? It’s a legitimate question. Hear me out though, because today there are many paths you can forge with a culinary background.
Like most culinary students, my love for food and cooking began at an early age. I have fond memories of plucking sugar snap peas from my father’s garden and preparing a family meal at the ripe age of 10.
Despite this early interest, I pursued my love of food and cooking in ways that seemed more practical — examining the integral role food plays when it comes to our health. In grad school, I studied public health to better understand why so many people are sick with diabetes and obesity. I discovered that most Americans lack real, nourishing food in their diets — so I set out to change that. I carved out a niche during my time at a non-profit, making grants to support healthy food access and sustainable agriculture.
Keep reading to discover what led Leslie to enroll at ICE.
135,000 pounds of meat were recalled after customers complained
At least 22 people were reportedly sickened by salmonella-tainted eggs
Witnesses say the two men were just waiting to meet somebody when they were arrested