This Weekend, Pop By Hamburger Stand To Get A Free 6 Pak Of Chili Cheese Jalapeno Poppers With Coupon

On March 28 & 29th, Hamburger Stand will be offering customers a FREE 6 pak of Chili Cheese Jalapeño Poppers with any purchase as a thank you for their continued support

IRVINE, Calif., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop by any participating Hamburger Stand on March 28th and 29th for a twist on a longtime favorite! Customers with a special coupon will receive a FREE 6 pak of Jalapeño Poppers, smothered in their world-famous Chili Sauce and melty cheese, with any purchase. To get coupon, visit www.hamburgerstand.com.

"We know times have changed and we wanted to thank our customers for their ongoing support," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer of Hamburger Stand. "As an essential business, our drive-thrus are open and ready to serve."

For a limited time, these crispy golden poppers are available in two new flavors: Chili Cheese and Chili Cheese Bacon Ranch, in addition to the original Classic. To find a location near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or zip in the search tool on the top right.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand (http://www.hamburgerstand.com) prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC.

