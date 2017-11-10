Walter Martino 'Million Dollar Chef' and Ignacio Gana, Official Artist for the 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards® Announce Their Golden Splash Media Tour

The tour includes stops throughout top A-lister events where both celebrities will combine their talents, achieving an impeccable fusion

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Walter Martino and Ignacio Gana have announced that they are combining their talents and are embarking on an unprecedented tour, presenting their most recent collections and marking the beginning of a joint collaboration for a new line of artistic pieces. It will feature stops throughout Las Vegas, Miami, New York and California.

Following the celebrations of the most important night of the Latin music industry, this lavish tour kicks off in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 17, at the prestigious Ben Gioielli & Co. Fine and Vintage Jewelry in the luxurious Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes.

"We wanted to do something extraordinary for the art enthusiast and gourmand," said Martino and Gana. "With all of their glamour and social impact, events such as the Latin music industry awards,Art Basel, New York Fashion Week, and The Oscars, are the ideal setting to showcase our talents in an irresistible, unique and one-of-a-kind tour."

"I'm excited to showcase these uniquely majestic pieces that will not only delight the palate but also excite the senses!" - Walter Martino

"It will be an experience like no other and together it marks the launch of our new collection!" - Ignacio Gana

During the tour, Martino will be presenting his recent artistic creation, "Treasure Bottle", which he designed together with the Colombian artist, Jaime Andres Ojeda and is valued at $3.5 million dollars. Gana will be showcasing his bronze and golden sculptures from his "The Big Splash" collection. These collaborations form the vision and inception of Martino's next collection of serving pieces.

About Walter Martino: Known as the "Million Dollar Chef", Martino is the most luxurious chef in the world. Martino's creations are infamous for their luxurious style, exquisite taste and unique presentation. waltermartino.com

About Ignacio Gana: The official artist for the 18th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®. Gana's paintings and impressive sculpture work are displayed internationally in important collections, art galleries and museums. ignaciogana.com

Related Images

Artist Ignacio Gana and Celebrity Chef Walter Martino

Celebrity Chef Walter Martino

Ignacio Gana

Treasure bottle by Walter Martino

