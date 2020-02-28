Vote For Cowtown's Best 'Rita At The Fort Worth Margarita Festival

Live music, more than 15 margarita booths, charity donations, trip giveaway to Mexico, food trucks and more set for April 25

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Who has the best Margarita in Fort Worth? Sample over 15 margaritas from Fort Worth's best restaurants and vote for your favorite.

You won't want to miss the Fort Worth Margarita Festival presented by Texas Festivals at The Yard West 7th.

On Saturday, April 25, from noon to 6 p.m., guests can go around and sample over 15 margaritas from Fort Worth's best bars and restaurants and vote for their favorite. Here's how it works:

Purchase a sampling ticket at FWMargaritaFest.com. Receive a margarita sampling card and voting chip upon entry. Go around to 15+ booths and sample over 15 margaritas from Fort Worth's Best Restaurants. Previous participants include Taco Diner, Mi Cocina , Torchy's Tacos, On The Border, Salsa Limon, Rio Mambo and more. Drop a voting chip in your favorite margarita's voting jar. The jar with the most chips will be crowned "Best Margarita in Fort Worth !"

In addition to offering a margarita lover's dream lineup, the festival will have street tacos and food trucks onsite as well as live music, DJs and awesome vendors so guests can fiesta like there's no mañana all day long!

And if you weren't already convinced to attend … one lucky partygoer will win an all-inclusive trip to Mexico! Every Sampling Ticket purchased gives you an entry, every VIP ticket gives your two entries and additional raffle tickets are $5 with 100% of the proceeds going towards Children's Charities of Fort Worth.

Admission includes a sampling card for 15+ margarita samples, one voting chip and raffle entry to win the trip to Mexico. A portion of the proceeds from these ticket sales will also go towards Children's Charities.

The festival will take place at The Yard located at 3017 Morton St. in Fort Worth. Partygoers must be 21+ to attend. For more information, including the full list of participants and festivities, visit the FWMargaritaFest.com or the Facebook event page.

