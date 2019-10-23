Vinho Verde Wines: The Go-To Wines to Take You Through Fall

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few years, Vinho Verde wines have experienced a resurgence in the United States that can be explained in part by their great diversity and attractive value. Versatile and pairing well with various seasonal dishes, these Portuguese wines rank high on the list of wines to pour this upcoming fall.

Nestled in the northernmost part of Portugal and one of the country's oldest wine regions, Vinho Verde offers truly unique and high-quality wines. It is known for its indigenous grape varietal blends, mixing Loureiro, Trajadura, Arinto and others like the classic Alvarinho.

Here are a few examples of food and wine pairings for a delectable journey through the autumn months:

October – With Indian Summer bringing hot temperatures back, Vinho Verde's classic blend of Alvarinho, Loureiro and Trajadura grapes is the perfect pairing to an unexpected summery meal:

A delicate tuna and salmon ceviche, with a wasabi and soy dressing and a side of pan roasted shishito peppers



A sea bream tartar on a bed of mashed potatoes, with a simple dressing of olive oil and soy

November – The streets are covered in colorful leaves and the weather calls for comforting time at home. Luckily, Vinho Verde rosé wines offer lingering fruity and refreshing flavors that are best paired with a well-deserved, feel-good dinner:

Chicken tenders, lightly breaded with Cajun seasoning, with a side of crispy baked sweet potato fries



A brie grilled cheese sandwich on multi-grain bread, topped with sun-dried tomatoes

December – The holidays are in the air and so are the feasts that come with this time of year. Vinho Verde sparkling wines are a surprising yet perfect pairing to a delicious and satisfying meal:

A maple-glazed rotisserie chicken, with a side of roasted brussels sprouts with almonds



An oven-roasted beef tenderloin, with a side of rainbow carrots with a teriyaki glaze

With such diversity and versatility, Vinho Verde wines are the answer to your fall seasonal pairing questions.

About Vinho Verde:

Born in a coastal region, characterized by fruity and floral aromas, Vinho Verde wines have the perfect level of acidity, providing a long-lasting sensation of harmony in the mouth. This produces what we might call the perfect combination, as a result of three essential factors: the natural conditions of the region where it is produced, the indigenous grape varieties and the ancient art of vine growing and winemaking.

Vinho Verde is a diverse region that produces many different types of wine: White, Rosé or Red, Sparkling or Spirits. Whether blended or single grape variety, dry or sweet, still or sparkling, floral or fruity, all of them have one thing in common: their authenticity and fresh flavor.

The Vinho Verde region was demarcated in 1908 and is considered to be one of the oldest regions in Portugal. It spans the Atlantic facing north east of Portugal, across the region traditionally known as "Entre-Douro e Minho". The maximum altitude in the region is 700 meters and the climate is normally mild. Soils are mostly granite. These very distinct wines are the result of the indigenous grape varieties that have always been preserved and cultivated in the Vinho Verde region, 47 local grape varieties can be found here.

Key Figures for the Region:

21.000 hectares of vines (+51,000 acres)

47 grape varieties DO Vinho Verde

18,000 winegrowers

600 bottles

70 million liters produced per annum

87% white wine, 5% red and 8% rose wine

