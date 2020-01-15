Vegan Rob's Goes Mental!

Vegan Rob's will launch teas for mental health at the Winter Fancy Food in San Francisco Jan 19-21, 2020. Booth #6488

SEA CLIFF, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A snack pioneer since 1986, Robert Ehrlich founded global snack food company Vegan Rob's in 2015. The brand will launch bagged teas to help solve mental health issues for root causing personalized behaviors from loneliness, boredom, anxiety, depression, obesity, insecurity, lack of confidence, and sleep deprivation.

Teas will derive from herbs, roots and flowers, with the expertise of herbalists, dieticians, and psychologists. Vegan Rob's has created a groundbreaking new category to help solve society's underlying problems that starts with mental health.

The overall trend is to talk about these mental health issues and bring them out so they can be addressed. Herbal and root remedies are becoming more widely studied and used to better people's lives as well as to discourage their dependency on drugs.

Mental health issues are being discussed globally and Vegan Rob's is providing help and support as well offering a new path to wellness from the mind to the body.

Vegan Rob's has found through research that effective herbs, roots and flowers can lower the use of pharmaceuticals, lower blood pressure, increase mental stability and ease the mind from everyday issues even for a moment.

Practicing meditation, exercising at least 150 minutes a week and diet are the best practice for mental health and losing weight.

Vegan Robs is the leader in gut heath probiotic snacks, plant-based snack foods and sustainable ingredients for the environment and planet.

Vegan Robs plans to expand the mental health initiatives with snacks and bars in 2020.

The mental health teas will retail for $5.99 and be available direct to consumer and at retail.

please contact

Michelle Leo

516 671-4411

michelle@robsbrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vegan-robs-goes-mental-300987719.html

SOURCE Vegan Rob's