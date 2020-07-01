Unified Brands Introduces Randell RanChef Intro Chef Tables

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Brands, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading manufacturer of foodservice equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of the Randell® RanChef™ Intro chef tables, which enhances foodservice operational efficiency during the transition from kitchen to servers.

The RanChef Intro comes with a wide variety of options and offers simplified functional counters, leveraging a vast selection of independent prep tables and hot food holding equipment with drag and drop functionality.

"We view the chef table as the heart of the kitchen," said Dave Rademacher, Refrigeration Product Specialist for Unified Brands. "Randell's RanChef Intro enables restaurants to maintain an efficient and steady flow from kitchen to server."

This series of chef tables includes 36 standard modules comprised of server-side plate storage, double over shelving and chef-side wing walls. Pre-wired electrical receptacles, along with integrated chase ways, are standard in the modules and allow for easy field additions of electrical components. An optional breaker panel offers enough capacity to accommodate almost any field addition to the counter.

Additionally, heavy-duty construction and high-grade materials help maximize life expectancy. The counters are pre-assembled at the factory, ensuring proper fit and easy reassembly in the field.

In alignment with the efficient nature of the RanChef Intro, Randell offers same-day quote and drawing and a 16 working day lead-time. RanChef Intro has footprints ranging from 7 feet to 24.5 feet and fits Randell's standard refrigeration and hot food units.

For additional information on all Randell products, please visit unifiedbrands.net.

About Unified Brands:

Unified Brands and its Groen, Randell, Avtec, A la Cart, Power Soak and CapKold product lines have leading industry positions in cooking equipment, custom and standard refrigeration, continuous motion ware washing systems, conveyors, ventilation, utility distribution, cook-chill, and meal delivery systems. As an operating company within the Refrigeration and Food Equipment segment of Dover Corporation, Unified Brands is headquartered in Conyers, Ga., and has operations in Michigan, and Mississippi.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

