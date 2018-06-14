Tastes Better With Fun



Research has shown that utensils, plates, dishes and glassware contribute significantly to the flavorful enjoyment of food. Would it surprise any parent to hear that making kids’ meal time enjoyable encourages them to eat better? We know from experience that kids are more likely to enjoy their veggies when they’re having fun at dinner.

Being “born with a silver spoon in your mouth” has long been known to have advantages. Apparently, eating off a silver spoon also has its perks — it seems to make your food taste better. That’s the word from a group of researchers who’ve been studying how cutlery, dishes and other inedible accoutrements to a meal can alter our perceptions of taste. The Salt, Weekend Edition, NPR

Extend the logic above to kids tableware. Of course we know how our little ones prefer a favorite plate or utensil. Mine continue to eat on the plates on which they made self portraits for me on Mother’s Day several years ago! Anytime I want to introduce a “new” or “unusual” food, I know to use these beloved, familiar plates.

I will gladly use the trick of adding in some fun plates and other cool (but simple) tools to the meal. It can go a long way in making that new or different food seem appetizing. Kids can’t resist fun, it’s what’s so endearing about them, isn’t it? Bring some fun to your kids or toddlers mealtime … all sorts of kids plates, utensils, and tons of other awesome “tools” get your kid excited to eat!. Alisha, from ‘Your Kids Table’

Of course we at Kidstir agree 100% that fun meals are happier meals for the whole family. One of our favorite tools is our Giraffe Chopstick set. This colorful and handy utensil is part of our ‘Soups On‘ kids cooking kit. Another cooking tool that is both fun and functional is the ‘Puzzle-Me-This-Tool’ in our ‘Sandwich Shop Kit‘. Kids can cut their sandwiches into jigsaw pieces and then put them back together at lunch time! By the way, we often hear that the grown-ups in the family like using our Kidstir tools too, and now research has definitely proven why!