T3 Named Digital and Social Media Agency of Record for Entire FOCUS Brands® Inc. Portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- T3, the Austin-based innovation agency, has been named Digital and Social Media Agency of Record for FOCUS Brands Inc. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, FOCUS is the franchisor and operator of more than 5,000 ice cream shoppes, bakeries, restaurants and cafes in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 60 countries worldwide. T3 will assume digital and social media planning responsibilities for the entire portfolio of brands: Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, McAlister's Deli®, Moe's Southwest Grill® and Schlotzsky's®.

"As a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands, a great deal of our success is driven through consumer insight and engagement," said Kristen Hartman, SVP Brand Marketing Strategy. "T3 has an outstanding reputation for helping category-defining brands like ours build loyalty through their digital media capabilities, social engagement and top-notch creative."

Digital and social planning as well as effective media buying will be major components of T3's body of work for the brands, which will be achieved in part by leveraging data to strategically enhance the customer experience. "At T3, we are in the business of utility—everything we bring to market for clients is purposefully designed to strengthen their relationships with consumers. We bring a modern lens to loyalty, and are really excited to help FOCUS expand its current programs while thinking through new opportunities to spur engagement and customer excitement for the individual brands," said Ben Gaddis, president of T3.

In a year of record growth with revenue increasing 30 percent, T3 has added eight more QSR clients to its roster of existing brands, including 7-Eleven and Pizza Hut.

ABOUT FOCUS BRANDS

Atlanta-based FOCUS Brands Inc. is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. FOCUS is the franchisor and operator of more than 5,000 ice cream shoppes, bakeries, restaurants and cafes in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 60 foreign countries under the iconic brand names you know and love: Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Schlotzsky's®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, Auntie Anne's® and McAlister's Deli®, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. FOCUS is also the sixth largest food and beverage licensor in the world, extending its brands into alternative channels through grocery, consumer products, foodservice and ecommerce. Please visit www.focusbrands.com for more information.

ABOUT T3

T3 helps clients build Useful Brands™. It is one of the largest independent agencies in the country with offices nationwide. Ranked alongside the world's top innovation agencies, T3 supports Fortune 200 clients, including Allstate, UPS, 7-Eleven, Capital One, Pizza Hut and Staples.

