Switch Up Your Go-To Appetizers – with Pasta!

It’s the season of celebrating – and with that comes plenty of holiday parties! Whether you’re hosting a cocktail party or a big family dinner, everyone loves appetizers. This year, surprise your guests by switching up your go-to hors d’oeuvres with some unique new ideas!

Below are some unique appetizer suggestions that are sure to impress all of your guests at any gathering. These pasta recipes w ork great as both passed appetizers or as snacks and are a perfect solution to finding foods that please both adults and kids, vegetarians and picky eaters alike! What’s more, research shows that by when people eat pasta, they are more likely to have better diet quality so you can feel good about what you’re feeding your guests.

These Tortellini Antipasto Skewers feature fresh flavors and will likely be a crowd favorite.

feature fresh flavors and will likely be a crowd favorite. You can experiment with these Mini Meatball Pasta Cups by swapping out chicken for beef or pork to give more options.

by swapping out chicken for beef or pork to give more options. Add a little crunch to your appetizers with these easy-to-prepare Herbed Lasagna Chips .

. Give your guests a sweeter option with Chocolate Hazelnut Tiramisu Lasagna Cups – they are a great dessert option as well!

With these unique appetizer suggestions, your get-together is sure to be the party of the season! Don’t forget to save any leftovers to eat as a snack later.

