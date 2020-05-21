Sweet Baby Ray's Introduces New "Ray's No Sugar Added" Barbecue Sauces

Sweet Baby Ray's releases two new flavors of No Sugar Added Barbecue Sauce in time for summer grilling season

CHICAGO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Baby Ray's, America's favorite barbecue sauce, recently introduced Ray's No Sugar Added, a lineup of low-carb and low-sugar barbecue sauces that are actually worth eating.

Ray's No Sugar Added Barbecue Sauces contain just 1g of sugar and 1g net carbs per serving while featuring the signature sweet, tangy, and smoky flavors that make Sweet Baby Ray's legendary. Ray's No Sugar Added has launched with two flavors, Original and Hickory, available nationwide on shelves next to Sweet Baby Ray's. (SRP $2.99 - $3.29.)

"We've landed on a No Sugar Added recipe that's gluten free, vegan, vegetarian, keto-friendly – and actually worth eating," said Tom Murphy, Vice President, Brand Marketing for Sweet Baby Ray's. "While other low-sugar and sugar-free sauces deliver runny texture and synthetic flavors, the Ray's recipe was forged in the grill pits of Sweet Baby Ray's using naturally sweet U.S.-grown tomatoes. It's perfect for brushing on ribs, coating on chicken or dipping tenders."

Ray's No Sugar Added Barbecue Sauces are sweetened with Allulose, which, according to licensed nutritionist Danielle Shea Tan, CNS, MS, CHHC, "is a naturally occurring, low-calorie sweetener shown to have little-to-no effect on blood glucose or insulin levels. The resulting sauce delivers outstanding flavor with only 15 calories and 1g net carbs per serving."

For recipe suggestions, cooking tips, and a product locator, visit RaysNoSugarAdded.com.

About Sweet Baby Ray's

Founded in Chicago, Illinois, Sweet Baby Ray's celebrates its 35th year in 2020. Family-owned and dedicated to exceptional flavor and quality, Sweet Baby Ray's has taken the US barbecue grocery and food service segments by storm, ascending to the #1 market share position in 2010 and never looking back. Now featuring a well-developed lineup of gourmet sauces including Marinades, Wing Sauces, Hot Sauce and Dipping Sauces, Sweet Baby Ray's is available nationwide and in select overseas markets. For more information, visit www.sweetbabyrays.com or www.sbrfoodservice.com.

