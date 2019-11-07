LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bristol Luxury Group ("Bristol") announced today that on October 31, 2019 Bristol purchased substantially all of the assets of Sugarfina, Inc. and its affiliates in a sale recently approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The sale comes less than 2 months after the initial bankruptcy proceedings began. Bristol's majority owners are Diana Derycz-Kessler and Paul L. Kessler. Barlock Capital and Scott LaPorta join the Kesslers as co-investors. Mr. LaPorta is the Chief Executive Officer of the newly formed Sugarfina USA LLC operating company. "We are thrilled to own the Sugarfina brand and the market opportunity to dynamically expand distribution through an omni-channel strategy providing consumers a sweet luxury experience," said LaPorta.

About Sugarfina USA LLC:

Sugarfina USA is a luxury candy brand with stores in gateway locations in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. The company also sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce business, in specialty retailers, department store shop-in-shops, and corporate gifting. Sugarfina's exclusive and innovative line of products is offered in distinctive and iconic packaging. To learn more about Sugarfina, visit www.sugarfina.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @sugarfina.

Press Contact Info: Sephora Noormand | press@sugarfina.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sugarfina-a-luxury-candy-boutique-brand-purchased-by-bristol-luxury-group-300954389.html

SOURCE Sugarfina