Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida Appoints Matthew B. Hoffman New Chief Executive Officer and President

BELLE GLADE, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida Board of Directors announces Matthew B. Hoffman has been promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Michuda to Vice President of Operations, both effective July 1.

"Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative has been blessed with excellent leadership during its 60-year history," said John L. Hundley, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Matt Hoffman's leadership and skills have been obvious from the beginning of his tenure here. He is the right person to lead the Cooperative into the future."

Hoffman has served as Executive Vice President for the past year and, prior to that, Vice President of Marketing since joining the company in 2010. Hoffman succeeds Antonio L. Contreras, who will remain a senior advisor at the Cooperative and will continue his role as Co-President of ASR Group International, Inc. (ASR Group).

Jose Alvarez, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer has also announced his retirement.

"Tony Contreras and Jose Alvarez have contributed immensely to Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative, ASR Group and the Florida sugar industry. We are grateful for their contributions, leadership and wisdom," said Hundley.

Hoffman, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Florida in Food and Resource Economics, is also President of Tellus Products, LLC, which the Cooperative jointly owns with Florida Crystals Corporation and ASR Group. He has served on numerous boards, including The Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, Lake Okeechobee Regional Economic Alliance, and the Belle Glade Rotary Club. He resides in West Palm Beach with his wife Harriet and their three children Benjamin, Chandler and Gallivan.

"I am truly honored to lead our team as Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative's chief executive officer," said Hoffman. "I look forward to serving our member growers, along with Michael, as our vice president of operations, and the rest of our leadership team. Together, we will be focused on delivering the greatest value to our member growers and our employees by being an industry leader in all we do."

About Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida

Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative is comprised of 43 mostly family owned grower-members who produce approximately 4 million tons of sugarcane yielding approximately 400,000 tons of raw sugar and 20 million gallons of molasses, grown on over 75,000 acres of land primarily in Palm Beach County. As partners with Florida Crystals Corporation, they own and operate the world's largest cane sugar refining company ASR Group International, Inc. that owns nine sugar refineries and two raw sugar mills in seven countries with the capacity to produce more than 6 million tons of refined sugar annually. The company produces a full line of consumer, industrial specialty and food service products under various prestigious brand names including Domino®, C&H®, Redpath®, Tate & Lyle®, Lyle's® and Sidul®. Tellus Products, LLC is jointly owned by Florida Crystals Corporation, American Sugar Refining, Inc. and Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, and is an innovative packaging company that upcycles locally grown sugarcane fiber and converts it to sustainable tableware and foodservice products, including plates, bowls and take-out containers. Learn more at www.scgc.org

