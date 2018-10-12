Subway® Restaurants Brings On-Demand Delivery To Up To 10,000 U.S. Locations With Postmates Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® restaurants is partnering with Postmates to offer delivery from up to 10,000 U.S. restaurants within the Postmates coverage areas. With this partnership, Subway can tap into Postmates large customer base to deliver to 1 in 2 customers in the U.S.

"We've been testing delivery with Subway for quite some time. In fact, we've delivered 43 miles of subs – that's 221,000 pounds of sandwiches to hungry third-party users," said Dan Mosher, SVP, Merchant Lead Postmates. "This official partnership enables them to bring on-demand delivery to more customers faster, delivering their favorite subs right to their door."

"We're committed to providing a world-class guest experience both in-restaurant and in-home by offering guests delivery options," said Michael Lang, Senior Director of Global Convenience at Subway. "We are thrilled to partner with Postmates to offer this new Subway experience and to make our food more accessible to our guests. Our delivery partnerships demonstrate our commitment to give customers more of what they want while driving restaurant profitability for our Franchise Owners."

Postmates is a market leader and the most efficiently run organization in the fast-growing on-demand delivery market. As the originators of on-demand 'anything', Postmates gives customers access to over 200,000 merchants that were previously inaccessible online. Postmates has helped create an alternative infrastructure for local businesses to better compete. The company now completes millions of deliveries a month and generates over a billion dollars in GMV annually.

To order, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Delivery fees start at $1.99; however, customers can pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates' subscription service, Unlimited, which is $7.99 per month.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with an insanely reliable on-demand "anything" network. Launched in 2011, Postmates pioneered the on-demand delivery movement in the US by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only available offline. The company now operates in 385 US cities, as well as Mexico, and provides access to over 200,000 merchants. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more: www.postmates.com and find our economic impact at www.postmates.com/impact.

About Subway® Restaurants

Subway offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving 7 million made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests choose from 4.9 billion combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily. The world's largest restaurant chain serves nutritious options and delicious subs, soups, and salads at about 44,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The Subway experience is also delivered online at www.Subway.com and through the Subway® App, available in select markets at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Founded by then 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Dr. Peter Buck more than 52 years ago, Subway is still a family-owned business today working with more than 21,000 dedicated franchisees in communities around the world.

Subway® is a registered trademark of Subway IP Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/subway-restaurants-brings-on-demand-delivery-to-up-to-10-000-us-locations-with-postmates-partnership-300730119.html

SOURCE Postmates