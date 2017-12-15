Stonewall Kitchen to Acquire Tillen Farms(R) Brand of Premium Cocktail Garnishes

YORK, Maine, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonewall Kitchen, a leading specialty food manufacturer, marketer and retailer, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Tillen Farms(R) brand of premium cocktail garnishes, including uniquely-crisp pickled vegetables and delicious Pacific Northwest cherries. The transaction is anticipated to be completed in January 2018.

John Stiker, Chief Executive Officer of Stonewall Kitchen said, "We have long admired the premium quality and variety of Tillen Farms' delicious products, from their pickled asparagus spears and dilly beans to their signature Bada Bing(R) cherries. The product line is completely complementary to the specialty food categories we currently offer and provides us with an immediate leadership presence in the cocktail garnish category. We also see great synergies between these two specialty food brands, from innovative product development to expanded distribution, and we are excited about the opportunity to grow Tillen Farms alongside Stonewall Kitchen."

Added Tim Metzger, the Founder and Owner of Tillen Farms, "After growing the Tillen Farms brand over the last 13 years, I couldn't imagine a more perfect partner than Stonewall Kitchen to help take the brand to the next level. We share similar values of providing superior product quality, clean ingredient labels, and predominantly U.S.-based sourcing and manufacturing. I look forward to working with John and the team to continue to grow both Tillen Farms and Stonewall Kitchen in the coming years."

Continued Mr. Stiker, "Stonewall Kitchen is committed to building the premier specialty foods platform by leveraging our expertise in brand building, product development, and multi-channel distribution and fulfillment. We are dedicated to providing our loyal customers delicious and innovative new products, and could not be more excited to welcome the Tillen Farms brand into the Stonewall Kitchen family as we continue to grow both organically and through selective acquisitions."

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established themselves selling jams and jellies at local farmers' markets, fairs and festivals with their flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality food items. Over time, they expanded their product line to include sauces, condiments, dressings and baking mixes. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is known for its innovative product development, beautiful packaging, stunning retail spaces and exceptional customer service. It now boasts more than 6,000 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally, thriving catalog and web divisions and 10 retail Company Stores along the East Coast. As the winner of 29 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the only recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country. For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit www.stonewallkitchen.com.

About Tillen Farms(R)

Introduced in 2004, the Tillen Farms brand features a line of 12 "best in class" cocktail garnishes, sold to the grocery, specialty, health food, liquor and food service classes of trade. Tillen Farms pickled vegetables are primarily grown in Washington's famed Yakima Valley and are available in several different varieties of asparagus, dilly beans, carrots, and snap peas. Tillen Farms popular pitted and stemmed cherries are locally grown in Oregon's Willamette Valley, and include popular varieties like Bada Bing, Merry Maraschino, and Rainier Reserve. Made with no artificial ingredients, Tillen Farms' unique processing technology ensures an exceptional degree of crispness year round. A SOFI award Finalist in the appetizer category, Tillen Farms' vegetables and cherries are gluten-free, vegan and nut & peanut-free and most varieties are kosher certified and non-GMO certified. For more information, please visit www.tillenfarms.com.

