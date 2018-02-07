Silicon Capacitor Technology and Cost Review Report 2017 with Comparison of Cost, Selling Prices and Front-End Processes

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Silicon Capacitor Technology and Cost Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents an in-depth analysis of silicon capacitors that adopt different structures including metal-insulator-semiconductor (MIS), metal-nitride-oxide-silicon (MNOS), and Deep Trench. It shows the differences between eight selected devices from TSMC, Murata/IPDiA, Vishay and Skyworks: all the major producers on the market and their new technologies.
For each device, the report details the manufacturing process and materials used, component design, and die size. It then compares the components' sizes, materials and characteristics including technical and electrical parameters in detail.
Silicon capacitors are passive devices used in specific applications, such as radio frequency, medical, aerospace, automotive, circuit decoupling and electrostatic discharge protection.
This report provides a unique opportunity to understand the technology choices, technology roadmap, evolution and manufacturing cost of the major silicon capacitor manufacturers, to give the bases for an optimal choice of components during design and integration.
The miniaturization of electronic devices and systems always requires better integration of all the components, including the passive ones. It is with this aim that we have compared the major characteristics of each capacitor.
The report includes comparison of cost, selling prices and front-end processes.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
2. Executive Summary
Reverse Costing Methodology
3. Company Profile
IPDiA Profile and Products
Vishay Profile and Products
Skyworks Profile and Products
TSMC Profile and Products
4. Physical Analysis
IPDiA
935-121-427-710
935-121-424-410
935-121-425-610
935-125-42S-710
Vishay
RFCS04021500CBTT1
RFCS04024000DBTT1
Skyworks
SC00380912
TSMC
GS25 in iPhone 7 plus
Physical comparison
Design Comparison
Height Comparison
Material Comparison
Capacitance Analysis
Manufacturing Process Flow
5. Summary
Wafer Fabrication Unit
Capacitor Process Flow
6. Cost Analysis
Summary
IPDiA Cost Analysis
Vishay Cost Analysis
Skyworks Cost Analysis
TSMC Cost Analysis
Selling Price
Definition of Prices
Cost and Price Comparison Results
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vpx535/silicon_capacitor?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-capacitor-technology-and-cost-review-report-2017-with-comparison-of-cost-selling-prices-and-front-end-processes-300595125.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Are you setting yourself up for chronic health problems in the future?
Lucas Warren is the first baby with Down syndrome to win the Gerber Baby title, ever