Silicon Capacitor Technology and Cost Review Report 2017 with Comparison of Cost, Selling Prices and Front-End Processes

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Silicon Capacitor Technology and Cost Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents an in-depth analysis of silicon capacitors that adopt different structures including metal-insulator-semiconductor (MIS), metal-nitride-oxide-silicon (MNOS), and Deep Trench. It shows the differences between eight selected devices from TSMC, Murata/IPDiA, Vishay and Skyworks: all the major producers on the market and their new technologies.

For each device, the report details the manufacturing process and materials used, component design, and die size. It then compares the components' sizes, materials and characteristics including technical and electrical parameters in detail.

Silicon capacitors are passive devices used in specific applications, such as radio frequency, medical, aerospace, automotive, circuit decoupling and electrostatic discharge protection.

This report provides a unique opportunity to understand the technology choices, technology roadmap, evolution and manufacturing cost of the major silicon capacitor manufacturers, to give the bases for an optimal choice of components during design and integration.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and systems always requires better integration of all the components, including the passive ones. It is with this aim that we have compared the major characteristics of each capacitor.

The report includes comparison of cost, selling prices and front-end processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview/Introduction

2. Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

3. Company Profile

IPDiA Profile and Products

Vishay Profile and Products

Skyworks Profile and Products

TSMC Profile and Products

4. Physical Analysis

IPDiA

935-121-427-710

935-121-424-410

935-121-425-610

935-125-42S-710

Vishay

RFCS04021500CBTT1

RFCS04024000DBTT1

Skyworks

SC00380912

TSMC

GS25 in iPhone 7 plus

Physical comparison

Design Comparison

Height Comparison

Material Comparison

Capacitance Analysis

Manufacturing Process Flow

5. Summary

Wafer Fabrication Unit

Capacitor Process Flow

6. Cost Analysis

Summary

IPDiA Cost Analysis

Vishay Cost Analysis

Skyworks Cost Analysis

TSMC Cost Analysis

Selling Price

Definition of Prices

Cost and Price Comparison Results

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vpx535/silicon_capacitor?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-capacitor-technology-and-cost-review-report-2017-with-comparison-of-cost-selling-prices-and-front-end-processes-300595125.html

SOURCE Research and Markets