Shipley Do-Nuts to Partner with The Salvation Army for National Do-Nut Day on June 1st

HOUSTON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Do-Nuts will offer all customers one free glazed do-nut with purchase on Friday, June 1, 2018, in honor of National Do-Nut Day. This offer will be valid at participating locations from 5 am to 12 pm. Shipley Do-Nuts will once again partner with The Salvation Army of Houston and donate a portion of the day's sales back to the organization. The Salvation Army started National Do-Nut Day during the Great Depression as a way to raise funds and bring awareness to their social services programs.

"We are very excited to partner with The Salvation Army again this year. Their mission of assisting the community is very much in line with our core values as a brand," says President, Lawrence Shipley, III.

About Shipley Do-Nuts

Since 1936, the Shipley family donut recipe has withstood the test of time. With more than 60 varieties of delicious do-nuts, pastries, and kolaches made fresh daily and served hot, it's this same simple concept that has continued to bring back multiple generations of loyal customers. Shipley Do-Nuts originated in Houston, Texas where it still maintains its offices and production facility. Today, Shipley Do-Nuts is under the leadership of Lawrence Shipley, III and is rapidly expanding with 290 locations in Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. The company has plans to reach 400 stores by 2022.

For more information, please visit www.shipleydonuts.com or follow the company at www.facebook.com/ShipleyDonuts or www.twitter.com/ShipleyDo_Nuts.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army operates 7,546 centers in communities across the United States. These include food distribution, disaster relief, rehabilitation centers, anti-human trafficking efforts, and a wealth of children's programs. Their work is funded through kettle donations, corporate contributions, and the sale of goods donated to their Salvation Army Family Stores. Eighty-two cents of every dollar they spend supports their various missions across the country.

Contact Information:

Stacey Michel

713.869.4636

marketing@shipleydonuts.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipley-do-nuts-to-partner-with-the-salvation-army-for-national-do-nut-day-on-june-1st-300653015.html

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts