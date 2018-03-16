MADISON, Wis., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roth Cheese took home five awards at the World Championship Cheese Contest held in Madison, Wisconsin last week.

Coming in first in the Open Class: Pepper Flavored Cheeses category was Roth Chipotle Havarti. Roth's Dutch-inspired Havarti cheese is infused with jalapeno peppers and chipotle spices to make Chipotle Havarti with a spicy, smoky flavor.

Roth's signature Grand Cru Reserve Alpine-style cheese and Roth Pavino, an exclusive cheese sold at Whole Foods, both took home second place medals. Roth GranQueso, a Spanish-inspired cheese, was awarded third place in the Latin American Style Hard Cheeses category.

All Roth cheeses are made with local Wisconsin milk sourced from family farms within 60 miles of their creamery in Southwest Wisconsin. Each cheese is hand-crafted using traditional cheesemaking techniques.

At the last World Championship Cheese Contest in 2016, Roth's Grand Cru Surchoix cheese received the honor of World Champion, the first time a U.S. cheese took home the top title in 28 years. The company continues to increase production of this World Championship cheese as more and more cheese buyers seek this unique champion from the U.S.

Judges evaluated more than 3,400 different entries from 26 countries at the World Championship Cheese Contest in 2018, more than any other year. A full list of winners can be found online.

Roth® Cheese is a part of Emmi Roth, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Emmi Group. Learn more at rothcheese.com

Media Contact: Abby Despins, 608-293-1003, abby.despins@emmiroth.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roth-cheese-wins-five-awards-at-world-championship-cheese-contest-300615447.html

SOURCE Emmi Roth