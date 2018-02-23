Riviana Foods Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of One Of Its U.S. Pasta Plants

WINCHESTER, Va., Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviana Foods Inc. announced today the 25th anniversary of its 186,000 square foot pasta manufacturing plant in Winchester, Virginia, which opened its doors as the world's premier pasta manufacturing facility in 1993.

The plant currently produces 500,000 pounds of pasta per day under the well-known brands of Ronzoni®, San Giorgio®, Creamette®, Prince®, Light and Fluffy®, No Yolks®, American Beauty® and Skinner® which are distributed throughout the U.S.

In celebration of the 130 employees who work in the plant and this milestone anniversary, Riviana is hosting an open house at the Winchester plant for the employees and their families on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

"It is rewarding to make a product that has been a part of Americans' dinner for generations. We continue to invest in our process and equipment to innovate and deliver the best to our consumers," said Jeff Schryver, Director of U.S. Pasta Manufacturing. "I'm amazed at what we can do at Winchester. The employees make the difference: one team, all in, excellence in every case."

In addition to being the U.S.' second largest pasta manufacturer, Riviana is the largest processor and marketer of rice in North America. Riviana has pasta brands that began as family-owned companies, many over a century ago. Riviana has ten facilities manufacturing rice or pasta located across the U.S., including the pasta plant in Winchester.

Riviana Foods Inc. is the largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products in the United States and the world's second largest pasta manufacturer. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Mahatma®, Success®, Carolina®, Comet®, Adolphus®, Blue Ribbon®, RiceSelect®, Gourmet House®, Ronzoni®, Creamette®, Skinner®, San Giorgio®, Prince®, Catelli®, American Beauty®, No Yolks®, Wacky Mac® and Light & Fluffy®.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a leading Spanish food company.

