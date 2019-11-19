Red Lobster And Postmates Partner To Bring Seafood Favorites Directly To Your Door

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmates, the only app that enables almost anything to be delivered on demand, and Red Lobster, the world's largest seafood restaurant company, have partnered to bring a variety of high quality, traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced seafood options directly to customers' doors.

"We are delighted to partner with Red Lobster to offer such an iconic brand to our customers," said Dan Mosher, SVP and Merchant Lead, Postmates. "Postmates services over 3,500 cities across the nation, and we're excited to now offer these customers their Red Lobster favorites."

"Our guests crave Red Lobster's freshly prepared seafood and our iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Now, we're making it easier than ever to enjoy in the comfort of home," said Salli Setta, President and Chief Concept Officer, Red Lobster. "By providing options for delivery, our guests can leave the cooking to us and enjoy the seafood they love."

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 75 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order Red Lobster delivery through Postmates, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers can pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited, for $9.99 per month.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner .

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. With more than 50,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

