"Presidential Power Play" Package Designed for Fabulous Foursomes

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites is rolling out a new vacation package offering luxury experiences that capture the essence of the Naples lifestyle. Designed for a party or family of four, the Presidential Power Play package features a two-night stay in a two-bedroom Presidential Suite; dinner for four ($400 dining credit) at Ocean Prime Naples; a sunset sightseeing cruise; transportation to and from the Naples airport; plus, hors d'oeuvres and one chilled bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne served in suite. Available on select dates in February and March, the package starts at $5,455* for four.

The Presidential Suite sets a new standard of luxury on Fifth Avenue South. The suite's 500-square-foot balcony is the perfect spot to enjoy the complimentary bottle of champagne and an assortment of hors d'oeuvres from Ocean Prime. Club Level guests also enjoy deluxe continental breakfast each morning, and signature hors d'oeuvres, full bar and desserts each evening. Other amenities include a personal concierge, secluded rooftop retreat, turndown service and more.

The package also includes a 90-minute sunset cruise aboard the M/V Double Sunshine, during which guests will enjoy balmy breezes, dolphins and other wildlife sightings, views of gorgeous waterfront mansions, stories of Naples' colorful history and the night lights on the river.

Package guests also receive a $400 credit at the award-winning Ocean Prime Naples, which specializes in pairing fresh-caught seafood and prime steaks with delectable sushi, with standout menu items such as the signature Prime Roll; and Blackened Snapper with corn spoon bread and jalapeno tartar for dinner.

The AAA four-diamond, Forbes Travel Guide four-star Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites is ideal for shopping, spa days or outdoor adventure, putting guests amid an exciting collection of award-winning shops and restaurants. Many popular attractions are within a stroll or short Excursion-chauffeured drive, including Fifth Avenue, celebrated galleries, some of Florida's most exclusive golf courses, and a stretch of sugar sand beach.

To spoil yourself with the Presidential Power Play package at the Inn on Fifth, call (239) 403-8777.

* Available select dates in February and March. Subject to availability. Blackout dates apply. Package based on four adults. Minimum two-night stay. No additional discounts will be applied. Tax not included. Advanced reservation required.

