  1. Home
  2. Cook
  1. Home
  2. Cook

Pecan Slab Pie

From feeds.feedblitz.com by Jamie
Pecan Slab Pie

Pecan Slab Pie is an easy way to feed your Thanksgiving crowd their favorite Pecan Pie. Flavored with bourbon and sweetened perfectly with Karo® Corn Syrup, this Pecan Slab Pie will be a new holiday family favorite.

Pecan Slab Pie is the perfect dessert to feed a Thanksgiving crowd. It comes together in less than 20 minutes!

This post is sponsored by Karo® Corn Syrup. Thank you for continuing to support the brands that make My Baking Addiction possible.

I have a confession to make: I’m a Thanksgiving control freak.

They say the first step is admitting it, right?

I host Thanksgiving dinner every year. And every year this control freak side of me comes out as I plan my menu.

(more…)

The post Pecan Slab Pie appeared first on My Baking Addiction.


        