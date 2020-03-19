Panda Express' Philanthropic Arm And Co-founders Reaffirm Commitment To The Well-Being Of Communities With $2 Million Donation To Feeding America

Panda cares for families and children throughout the U.S. during uncertain times

ROSEMEAD, Calif., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda Express ®, through its philanthropic arm Panda Cares, announced today its contribution of $2 million to Feeding America ®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to make sure families are fed and taken care of during this challenging time. The donation includes a matching donation of $1 million from Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng that will go towards a COVID-19 Response Fund, providing aid to families impacted by this pandemic. This announcement is the first of a few initiatives Panda is establishing to ease some challenges communities may encounter.

With millions of children out of school who depend on free lunches to receive a hot meal, and senior citizens sheltering in place without the ability to get food, food banks will use funds to support areas of greatest needs, including the creation and distribution of mobile food boxes. The COVID-19 Response Fund will allow designated food banks to secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of the community.

"At Panda, we have been empowering youth and underserved communities through health and education efforts for over 20 years, and we will continue to do that in the face of adversity. With everything that is happening, it is more important than ever that we all come together as a family to do our part to support those who need it the most," said Dr. Peggy Cherng, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Panda Restaurant Group. "We knew we needed to align with a trusted organization like Feeding America that can further amplify what Panda does best – satisfy a need for comfort and joy. We are grateful for the generosity of our guests and associates, whose thoughtful donations throughout the year make this one moment all possible."

The Feeding America nationwide network of food banks is uniquely positioned to help people who need it most. More than 37 million people, 11 million of whom are children, face hunger. Donations are the most impactful ways to help fight hunger across the country.

"In this unprecedented time, we are extremely thankful to Panda Express and the Cherng family for this meaningful donation," said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. "Their contribution will help the Feeding America network of food banks respond effectively and efficiently as we work to support families, children and seniors who are impacted by this pandemic."

Powered by Panda guests and associates, Panda Cares Foundation is funded through the in-store donation box program and associates at Panda Express, Panda Inn, and Hibachi-San as well as valued business partners. The foundation provides food, funding and volunteer services to underserved youth, and disaster relief efforts. For more information about Panda Cares, please visit PandaCares.org .

For specifics regarding our stores' operations and safety precautions during COVID-19, please contact panda@havasformula.com.

About Panda Express

On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express, home of American Chinese comfort food, is the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S. Family-owned and operated since 1983 by co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Panda Express is best known for creating a wide variety of industry-first recipes, including its best seller the Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, which have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine. Each dish at Panda Express, including the Wok Smart® selections, is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has more than 2,200 locations throughout the U.S. and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to more than ten international countries. Powered by this global family of associates, Panda Cares, the organization's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $196 million and countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 12 million youths as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. For more information, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

SOURCE Panda Express