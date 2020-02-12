Enjoy a taste of the Big Apple from the comfort of your own home with this recipe provided by our February Pasta Spotlight, Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN. Presenting the NYC Smoked Salmon “Everything Bagel” Penne; a perfect blend of flavor, healthy ingredients, and easy prep and cooking time!
NYC Smoked Salmon "Everything Bagel" Penne
- 12 oz penne pasta
- 1 tbsp olive oil (extra virgin)
- 1 minced red onion
- 2 minced cloves of garlic
- 1 lemon zested
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1/4 cup minced dill
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 2 tbsp capers
- 4 oz chopped smoke salmon
- 1 tsp sesame seeds
- 1 tsp poppy seeds
-
Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente, according to package instructions. Reserve ¾ cup of pasta water.
-
Heat a large skillet over medium heat, add olive oil and onion, saute until translucent, ~3-4 minutes. Add garlic and saute ~1 minute. Lower heat to low then add cream cheese, yogurt, zest, and lemon juice, whisking and adding pasta water a little at a time to create a sauce with a consistency that you prefer (more water will create a thinner sauce, you may not use all the reserved pasta water) and heat gently. Mix in dill, salt, and pepper.
-
Take sauce off the heat and stir in capers, salmon, and cooked pasta. Garnish with sesame seeds and poppy seeds.
