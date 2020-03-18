Now Introducing: FDA's New Nutrition Facts Label

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you heard? The Nutrition Facts label has a fresh new look! The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated the Nutrition Facts label on packaged foods and drinks. This major update to the label, the first in over 20 years, is based on updated scientific information and input from the public. To help you understand how to use the updated label, FDA developed the education campaign, The New Nutrition Facts Label: What's in it for You?, as part of FDA's Nutrition Innovation Strategy. This information can make it easier for you to make informed food choices that contribute to lifelong healthy eating habits.

So, what's new on the label?

The changes to the Nutrition Facts label make it easier for you to meet your nutrition goals and the recommendations from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Here's what you need to know so you can make the most of the label the next time you go food shopping:

"Serving size" and "calories" are now in a larger, bolder font.

Serving sizes have been updated to better reflect the amount people typically eat and drink.

Daily Values for nutrients have been updated.

Added sugars, vitamin D, and potassium are now listed on the label.

What's in it for you?

Using the Nutrition Facts label can help you make food choices that support a healthy diet. FDA's Nutrition Facts label education campaign features a wealth of materials to help you understand and use the label and educate others on the changes. FDA's website provides an overview of the campaign and links to materials for dietitians, physicians, health educators, and teachers. The social media toolkit contains newsletter text, social media messages, images, campaign videos, and fact sheets for social sharing. And the "What's New" page can help you understand the label updates, and more.

FDA encourages you to use these campaign materials to help increase awareness, understanding, and use of the Nutrition Facts label. The next time you head to the store, look for the new Nutrition Facts label to help you make more informed food and beverage choices for you and your family.

To learn more about FDA's refreshed Nutrition Facts label and Nutrition Facts Label Education Campaign, visit www.fda.gov/NewNutritionFactsLabel and watch this Q and A video with the Director of FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition.

