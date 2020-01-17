New Year, New You Challenge With Celebrity Lifestyle Expert Valerie Greenberg on Tips on TV Blog

The Founder of 'You've Been Validated' Shares Tips to Inspire in the New Year

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Year is traditionally a time for resolutions. Celebrity lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg has tips for creating a "new you" for the new year.

POPULAR RESOLUTION

Have a fitness plan that is easy. One solution is in-home fitness equipment like the ClimbMill from Matrix Fitness. It is the first to offer a club-quality, stair-climbing workout from the comfort of home. ClimbMill, which has been extremely popular in gyms for years, gives an amazing stair-climbing workout that burns more calories while toning the lower body with every step. Choose between three console options, including a high-definition, 16" touchscreen console that includes a variety of motivating workouts and entertainment apps like Netflix and YouTube to keep the workout going. With the integrated Landmarks program, ClimbMill workouts become fun journeys to the top of famous buildings and monuments around the world like the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty. With so many workout and entertainment options to choose from, it is easy to start a workout routine and stay motivated to keep going. It will make achieving fitness goals for 2020 fun. matrixfitness.com.

DIET RESOLUTIONS

It is important to eat foods that will fuel the body, which is why pistachios are a go-to snack. Pistachios can help with weight-loss or fitness goals, as they are high in fiber, protein and healthy fats, thus keeping the longing for food at bay. A one-ounce serving of pistachios equals 49 nuts, which is more per serving than any other nut. Gram for gram, pistachios have as much protein as an egg and they are naturally cholesterol-free and low in saturated fat. Pistachios give the body energy both before and after exercising. At work or at the movies, this grab-and-go snack packs a salty-sweet, satisfying punch with no derailed diets. americanpistachios.org.

TIPS FOR A 'NEW YOU'

Losing weight is the most common, and commonly broken, New Year's resolution. Caloriecontrol.org is a great website to get facts on healthy eating and strategies for managing weight. Their online Food Calorie Calculator aids in healthier food choices by providing the calorie, protein, carb, fiber and sugar counts for some of your favorite foods and beverages, as well as items from popular restaurants, as well as almost anything you'll find at a grocery store. Also, find tips on nutrition by registered dietitians as well as tasty recipes using low and no calorie sweeteners instead of sugar. They are a safe and effective way to provide sweetness without the calories to help lose or maintain weight. These low and no-calorie sweeteners are crucial for those managing diabetes, and they don't cause cavities like traditional sugar. The Calorie Control Council is a great resource. caloriecontrol.org.

ANOTHER RESOLUTION

The winter can wreak havoc skin, making it dry, itchy and irritated. That is why it is important to use a moisturizing lotion every day. Not all moisturizing lotions are created equal. One recommendation is Remedy Dermatology Series Moisturizing Body Lotion. This gentle lotion is formulated by skincare experts to help skin stay healthy and hydrated for up to 24 hours. Remedy uses a smooth, rich formula to soothe, hydrate and moisturize skin without leaving a greasy residue. Equally important, it is completely allergen-free, so there's no worry about parabens, fragrances or aloe that can irritate skin. Find Remedy at select CVS stores. remedyderm.com.

