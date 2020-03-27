Mother's Market & Kitchen Recognizes Front Line Workers With Grocery Discount

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Market & Kitchen, a 40-year pioneer in the health food movement in Southern California, today announced a 10% discount for those on the frontlines of managing the COVID-19 crisis.

Those who identify as doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, firefighters and active military will receive the 10% discount on their entire purchase through May 31, 2020. These heroes can simply present their professional ID at checkout to receive the discount.

"Mother's Market and Kitchen honors and appreciates those who are selflessly putting others' health before their own," said Dorothy Carlow, CEO, Mother's Market & Kitchen. "We wanted to do our small part to recognize the sacrifices that these heroes are making for all of us."

The grocer also recently initiated a fast-track, online process to enable qualified local businesses impacted by the coronavirus crisis the ability to quickly get their food and products into Mother's Market & Kitchen stores. Local providers are invited to apply for consideration online at: Local Vendor Fast-Track Application .

About Mother's Market & Kitchen

Founded in 1978, Mother's Market & Kitchen is a leading natural and organic food retailer serving Southern California. Mother's specializes in offering the freshest organic produce at unbeatable prices, healthy and delicious prepared foods, and a diverse and value-driven selection of supplements, vegetarian and specialty foods. For additional information, visit www.MothersMarket.com .

