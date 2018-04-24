For Mother's Day, Krusteaz Celebrates Mom With Pancake Portraits

Dancakes Pancake Artists to Create Flapjack Portraits of Moms

SEATTLE, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Krusteaz, maker of pancake and waffle mixes loved by families since 1932, is celebrating moms this Mother's Day by asking families to celebrate mom in what else but…pancake art! Commemorating mom with lifelike portraits designed by the pancake artists at Dancakes is part of a social media campaign to show mom how much we appreciate everything she does for us.

"Moms do so much for families, we thought this was a great way to show how much we love and appreciate all they do. Breakfast in bed is great, but a pancake portrait takes mom appreciation to an entirely new level!" said Andy Heily, president of Krusteaz.

Krusteaz will be working with the popular pancake artists at Dancakes throughout April and May to fire up the griddle and create edible pancake portraits of fan-submitted photos of moms across the country. To be selected, fans can share a photo of their mom on Instagram, along with a few words about why she's so special, and tag @Krusteaz using #KrusteazLovesMom. Four lucky followers will be selected to get their photo recreated in pancake art form. Consumers can share their photos on social media beginning today through Mother's Day (May 13th, 2018).

Keep an eye on Dancakes on Instagram to watch the artists at work – after all, there's no better way to say "Happy Mother's Day, Mom" than recreating a photo of her in pancake art form!

Consumers can visit Krusteaz.com for baking inspiration and unique Mother's Day recipes, featuring delicious mixes like the new Buttermilk Protein Pancake Mix. Krusteaz mixes are located in the baking aisle and retail for approximately $2.25 each.

About Krusteaz®

The Krusteaz story began in 1932 when a group of women from a Seattle bridge club created a just-add-water pie crust that was an industry first. Today, Krusteaz remains a family-owned business that stands for innovative products, premium ingredients and easy-to-make mixes to fit every occasion. The product line includes pancakes, waffles, muffins, crumb cakes, cornbread, cookies, dessert bars, quick breads, a line of gluten-free products and more. Every box invites consumers to have fun in the kitchen, get a little messy, fuel their creativity and enjoy the possibilities Krusteaz mixes bring to the table.

About Continental Mills, Inc.

Continental Mills, Inc. is a privately held manufacturer and marketer of baking and beverage mixes, snacks and other high-quality food products. Located in Tukwila, WA, the family-owned company has strong branded products sold under its Krusteaz®, WildRoots®, Kretschmer® Wheat Germ and Alpine® Cider lines as well as several licensed product extensions. Continental Mills' products are sold through retail, food service, and club store channels throughout the United States.

SOURCE Krusteaz