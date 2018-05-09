Mother’s Day Brunch: Recipes and Entertaining Ideas

We love our moms every day of the year, but Mother’s Day is the one day in particular we get to celebrate them. A wonderful way to treat your mom is by making her a special meal and pasta offers simple ways to do so.

Since Mother’s Day falls on the second Sunday of May each year, a breakfast or brunch can be ideal. Morning and mid-day meals tend to be less fuss than a dinner, leaving more quality time with mom! Here are some breakfast and brunch recipes your mom will be sure to love:

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Pasta

Bacon and eggs combined with pasta makes for a fun twist on a classic breakfast dish. Spaghettini is the perfect noodle for this recipe because of its delicate texture. Plus, the 20 minute cook time will ensure a simple prep and clean up!

Breakfast Pasta: Spaghetti’N Eggs with Tomato Paprika Sauce

Our friend, Diane Boyd, a registered dietitian and nutritionist, shares this recipe as a nutritious meal to start your day or as the perfect post workout pick-me-up. You can ask your mom to go on a lovely morning stroll or even a bike ride together before surprising her with a nutritious meal at home!

Savoury Spaghetti Pancake with Ricotta, Cherry Tomatoes and Balsamic Glaze

Has your mom taught you not to waste food? This recipe calls for using up already-cooked spaghetti! She’ll be pleased that you have been listening to her advice all these years and the best part is you can whip this up in 25 minutes.

Chocolate & Strawberry Angel Hair Pasta

If your mom has a sweet tooth, the dark chocolate in this pasta dish will be a winner! You can serve this dish as a brunch dessert or a fun side.

For more delicious recipe ideas, click here.

