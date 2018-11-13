Mocca Shots(TM) Boost the Taste of the Holidays with a Serious Caffeine Kick

Three new holiday flavors deliver one cup of coffee's worth of caffeine within 5 minutes

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the holiday season, Seattle Gummy Company is offering limited-time seasonal flavors of Mocca Shots™ High Energy Gummies to keep consumers alert and focused at any holiday moment. These delicious chocolate chews have the highest concentration of caffeine available in a product, bringing consumers a whole new level of energy during the holidays.

The company has released three new festive flavors:

Pumpkin Spice: rich truffle chocolate perfectly blended with American's favorite holiday spices.

Gingerbread: what's better than Gingerbread? Truffle Chocolate Gingerbread!

Peppermint Chocolate: combining luscious truffle chocolate with refreshing peppermint for a true classic holiday flavor.

The holidays are hectic; Mocca Shots are a great pick-me-up when you need to be alert, focused fast, and get stuff done. There is no better way to get into the holiday spirit than with these rich and festive holiday flavors. Mocca Shots let you breeze through your long to-do list at this time of year—from shopping to holiday partying—while feeling energized and refreshed.

"Advancements in our pharma-grade gummy technology have allowed us to create a more balanced chocolate profile on which we can introduce exciting new flavors," says CEO, Dr. Connie Wan. SGC's Functional Gummy® Delivery System is key to reducing caffeine's unpleasant taste and anxious side-effects while improving its absorption and bioavailability. Mocca Shot allows you to enjoy the benefits of caffeine within 3-5 minutes of taking the product without feeling the jitters.

Mocca Shots™ seasonal flavors can be found here: https://seattlegummy.com/product/mocca-shots-high-energy-gummies-peppermint/

Not sure which flavor to choose? Try a sample pack of all three holiday flavors for $9.00 plus free shipping for a limited time: https://seattlegummy.com/product/mocca-shots-sample-pack-holiday/

About SGC: SGC is an R&D focused developer of nutraceutical and pharmaceutical gummy products. The company specializes in formulating Functional Gummy® products combining the wealth of the in-house knowledge in pharmaceutics, chemistry, medicine and natural herbs. The company provides performance gummies® inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine including MOCCA SHOTS™, ENERGON QUBE™, FUNTIONAL FRUIT®, and SEATTLE BEAUTY®.

