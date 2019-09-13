Making Cold Storage Easy as Pie - Tippmann Innovation

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday Tippmann Innovation (Ti) and Table Talk Pies hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Armory Cold Storage, a new cold storage warehouse in Worcester, MA. "America's Favorite Pie" manufacturer, Table Talk Pies contracted Ti to complete a one-million cubic foot, state-of-the-art freezer to complement their existing manufacturing and distribution facility.

The celebration was a long-time in the making for Harry Kokkinis, owner of Table Talk. The company started in 1924 by the Kokkinis family. Their humble origins began as fresh pies were wheeled in a horse-drawn carriage around Worcester, MA, serving the small Boston suburb with freshly baked desserts. Since then, it has grown into a robust frozen dessert manufacturer that serves the largest grocery stores in the United States.

Armory Cold Storage, was a collaborative project. As it is owned by Chacharone Properties, designed and built by, Ti, and operated by H&M Bay, a national leader in logistics, cold storage and LTL transportation logistics.

"Table Talk has historically been hampered by a lack of cold storage warehouse space. Having this dedicated capacity is an important milestone for our company's future that would not be possible without our partners." - Harry Kokkinis, Table Talk Pies President

The new freezer is located adjacent to one of Table Talk's manufacturing plants in Worcester. When filled to capacity, it can hold over 11 million pies. General contractor and cold storage design build experts, Ti, incorporated a state-of-the-art refrigeration system that ensures energy efficiency and safety as well as real-time tracking of freezer temperatures and safety alerts.

"When my grandfather and his partner were making pies at night and delivering them by horse drawn carriage in the morning, I do not think they ever could have imagined this. Thanks to the hard work and commitment of our whole team, soon there will be millions of pies lining these shelves safely stored on their way to be enjoyed by families across North America. It is something to be proud of." Harry Kokkinis

"What a great project we had in Worcester! Harry Kokkinis and Jim Chacharone could not have been better partners. We also had great support from all of the local Worcester subcontractors that were involved in this project. We were happy to be a part of building the warehouse that will freeze America's favorite pies." Rob Adams Ti Partner

