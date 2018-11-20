Makers of HORMEL® COMPLEATS® Brand to Match Donations for Meals on Wheels America Holiday Campaign

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Hormel® Compleats® products announced today that it will match every dollar, up to $25,000, donated now through Nov. 27 to Meals on Wheels America leading up to the organization's No Time to Wait campaign to help fight senior hunger. The No Time to Wait campaign, which launches on Black Friday, focuses on the 9 million seniors across America that face the threat of hunger.

"We're extremely proud to partner with Meals on Wheels America to help fight senior hunger this holiday season," said Meghan Baumann, brand manager at Hormel Foods. "Senior hunger impacts one in six seniors across the country and the Hormel® Compleats® brand is doing its part to make sure we can feed those in need."

The matching donation is the latest component of the Hormel® Compleats® brand's partnership with Meals on Wheels America to support their hunger relief efforts. During September and October, Hormel Foods donated $1 for every Hormel® Compleats® product sold, resulting in $75,000 being donated to the organization. Hormel Foods also gave all new Meals on Wheels volunteers a coupon for a free Hormel® Compleats® product during their recruiting drive this summer.

"We're honored and delighted to partner again with the Hormel® Compleats® brand during this holiday season to support vulnerable seniors," said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. "Through this generous matching gift, their support will not only help make an impact in the lives of those who need it most, it will inspire others to do the same. On behalf of the more than 2.4 million seniors served by Meals on Wheels programs nationwide, we are truly grateful."

The partnership with Meals on Wheels America builds on the Hormel Foods' longstanding commitment to address hunger. Hormel Foods collaborates with retailers, nonprofit organizations and government agencies to help with hunger relief efforts around the world. Through its programs, disaster relief efforts and other donations, Hormel Foods contributed $7.8 million in cash and product donations to help address hunger in fiscal year 2017.

For more information about the Hormel® Compleats® brand, including nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.Hormel.com/Brands/Compleats.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the ninth year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

