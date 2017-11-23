Los Angeles' Poor & Homeless Citizens Celebrate Thanksgiving With 1 Ton Of Giant Turkey Drumsticks, Thanks To Fred Jordan Missions

Come See What Even The Homeless & Poor Are Thankful For

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of Los Angeles' most impoverished men, women and children will celebrate Thanksgiving Day at the Fred Jordan Missions' 73rd Annual Street Banquet on Thursday, November 23, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM, on East Fifth Street, between San Pedro and Central, in downtown Los Angeles.

More than a thousand volunteers from across SoCal will help prepare and serve over 1 ton of giant turkey drumsticks, 500 pounds of mashed potatoes, 80 gallons of gravy, hundreds of pounds of traditional cornbread stuffing, 560 pounds of candied yams, 585 pounds of green beans, glazed carrots, spiced peaches, cranberry sauce and hundreds of pumpkin pies.

When Fred Jordan founded the Mission in 1944, and realized that holidays on Skid Row are miserable and lonely for the hungry and homeless, he declared that holidays would always be special at the Mission. Everyone is welcome to the Missions' holiday celebrations that have become legendary. The Missions' 73rd Annual Thanksgiving Street Banquet continues that tradition. Some of the neediest members in our society will realize that God cares, and so does the Mission staff, volunteers and friends across SoCal that provide the food and other gifts for the hungry and homeless to enjoy.

Thanksgiving Day guests will include working-poor families, who can't afford to cook a holiday dinner, as well as near-homeless families, and homeless men and women who sleep on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. And the traditional roast turkey dinner, with all the trimmings, will give all our guests something for which to be truly thankful.

Just a Reminder: With all the excitement of this special Thanksgiving, we are already preparing to bring Christmas to thousands of poor children and families and are in desperate need of unwrapped toys for these impoverished boys and girls. We are inviting all Thanksgiving volunteers, or anyone who wants to help children, to bring a $15.00 - $20.00 unwrapped toy to the Mission, on Thanksgiving Day, or any day before December 16, 2017. What a wonderful way to celebrate Thanksgiving!

Fred Jordan Missions, http://www.fjm.org, open throughout the year, has fed hungry people and provided emergency assistance to impoverished individuals and families since 1944. The Mission is a non-profit, faith-based and educational relief organization that focuses on education, job training, and self-reliance.

