Long John Silver's Celebrates 50th Anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Long John Silver's, the nation's largest quick-serve seafood restaurant, is making waves in 2019 while celebrating its golden anniversary with an enthusiastic FISH YEAH! From the beginning, Long John Silver's treated every moment as an opportunity to celebrate the food we love most from the place we love most – the deep blue sea. Now, 50 years into a journey that's spanned sea to shining sea, Long John Silver's is still driven by that vision as it plots a course for another 50 years of adventure.

The first Long John Silver's opened in 1969 after an enterprising businessman and restaurateur named Jim Patterson experienced a truly exceptional Fish and Chips meal while vacationing on the coast. "The idea of Long John Silver's was simple," Patterson said. "Take the unique seafood experience from the coast and make it accessible to all. It's what drives us to provide every guest who sails with us moments of sea-prise and delight, with ring-the-bell service and real fish sourced responsibly from real places."

Staying true to that vision, Long John Silver's recently added grilled salmon – wild-caught in the north Pacific – and grilled shrimp to its menu of classic signature battered favorites. This was a major launch for the brand that included rolling out new grill equipment to restaurants across the fleet earlier this year. With the grilled seafood menu, guests can now enjoy grilled meals and variety platters or go on bold flavor adventures with baja, sweet chili, or southwest tacos and rice bowls that are guaranteed to make taste buds scream Fish Yeah!

In addition to making waves with its new grilled menu, Long John Silver's has also been making music and cranking out "fintastic" hits with its very own record label, Fish! Yeah Records. The seaworthy success of the record label this spring inspired a summer follow-up album celebrating Fishmas - the summer season of seafood. The brand has also been spreading Fishmas cheer with seafaring swagger and swag in an effort to sea-prise and delight its social media followers. These whimsical innovations have swept throughout the company's branding. Seen online, with their new website and in person with their redesigned packaging – both aimed to amplify the overall guest experience.

"We want to thank all the people who've joined us on this 50-year journey," said Stephanie Mattingly, CMO of Long John Silver's. "From the partnership of our franchisees and our restaurant crews to the guests they welcome aboard every day in our restaurants; the loyalty and continued support Long John Silver receives is what inspires us to seas every moment!"

Guests can learn more about the lore and lure of Long John Silver's on its recently redesigned website at www.ljsilvers.com/our-story and join the conversation via social media on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's is a classic American brand founded in 1969 and stands today as the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain with nearly 900 franchised and company-owned restaurants nationwide. Long John Silver's is famous for its wild-caught Alaska white fish hand-dipped in its signature batter and fried to golden perfection. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

