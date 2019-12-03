Laird Superfood's Fuel Pack is the Perfect Gift to Give For Optimal Energy and Hydration During the Holiday Season

- From XS to XXL, Gifts of Ideal Size to Choose From



SISTERS, Ore., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing Laird Superfood company has the perfect gift idea for the Holiday season – the Laird Superfood Fuel Pack. This creative gift for anyone on your Holiday list combines all the tools needed for individuals to optimize a daily ritual of maintaining energy and hydration during the holidays. Sold in sizes from XS to XXL, the Fuel Pack, provides an assortment of Laird Superfood's top-selling products that offer functional fuel to help tackle every adventure and feel good in the process.

The Laird Superfood Fuel Pack is a wonderful gift for those who are already fans of Laird Superfood's award-winning plant-based products. It is also a terrific way to introduce someone new to this functional and delicious way to stay fueled throughout the day. The Fuel Pack is available in a variety of sizes and prices.

Fuel Pack's combine a variety of Laird Superfood favorites:

ACTIVATE Daily Jumpstart – ACTIVATE uses an organic blend of premium freeze-dried lemon powder, lucuma, ginger, cayenne and sea salt, to help take your first glass of water to the next level, (only available in the size medium – X-large Fuel Packs).

ACTIVATE uses an organic blend of premium freeze-dried lemon powder, lucuma, ginger, cayenne and sea salt, to help take your first glass of water to the next level, (only available in the size medium – X-large Fuel Packs). Popular Superfood Creamers – Laird's plant-based powdered creamers are enriched with Aquamin (calcium from marine algae), coconut milk powder, organic coconut sugar and organic extra virgin coconut oil – all combined to provide a delicious boost to your coffee or tea.

– Laird's plant-based powdered creamers are enriched with Aquamin (calcium from marine algae), coconut milk powder, organic coconut sugar and organic extra virgin coconut oil – all combined to provide a delicious boost to your coffee or tea. HYDRATE Original - Laird Superfood HYDRATE products are made with clean and simple ingredients and include 72 trace minerals from Aquamin. (HYDRATE Original is only available in the smaller Fuel Packs. Additional flavors are available in the larger Fuel Packs).

Laird Superfood HYDRATE products are made with clean and simple ingredients and include 72 trace minerals from Aquamin. (HYDRATE Original is only available in the smaller Fuel Packs. Additional flavors are available in the larger Fuel Packs). Laird Superfood 18-oz Go-Bottle

Laird Superfood Single or Dual Speed Frother

The Fuel Pack's range in price from $34.95 (XS Fuel Pack) to $149.95 (XXL Fuel Pack) and are available online at lairdsuperfood.com.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The company's products are designed to naturally keep you fueled throughout your day.

The company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. His passion project to perfect his personal regimen grew into a dynamic, innovative brand with a mission to bring clean, simple, and thoughtfully formulated superfoods to the masses. As one of the fastest growing companies in the natural foods space, Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally sustainable, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients that everyone can feel good about.

Laird Superfood products give you the fuel you need from sunrise to sunset. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laird-superfoods-fuel-pack-is-the-perfect-gift-to-give-for-optimal-energy-and-hydration-during-the-holiday-season-300968490.html

SOURCE Laird Superfood