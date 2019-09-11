Kroger Invites Customers to Make a Difference with Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Digital Promotion

Customers can help donate more than $1 million to The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation by redeeming digital coupons

CINCINNATI, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is offering customers a new way to shop, save and make a difference during its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste 5x digital event, celebrating the company's social impact initiative's two-year anniversary.

Now through September 17, customers can support Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, Kroger's bold vision to end hunger in the communities it serves and eliminate waste across the company by 2025, by redeeming exclusive digital coupons from Kroger.com or the Kroger mobile app.

For every participating digital coupon redeemed during the event, the product manufacturer will donate 10 cents to The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation (the "Foundation")—a public charity established to work with social enterprises, corporations and non-profits that are committed to creating communities free of hunger and waste. The Foundation hopes to secure more than $1 million in partner donations from the event.

"The Kroger Co. has a long history of serving our communities through food inspiration and uplift - and we know our customers want to shop with socially-conscious brands that have a positive influence on society. Last year alone, Kroger directed more than $192 million in food and funds to end hunger in local communities, supporting Zero Hunger | Zero Waste," said Jessica Adelman, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs and chief social impact officer. "Through this exclusive digital promotion, Kroger customers can save money at checkout and be Zero Heroes by joining us on our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste journey. Each coupon redeemed gets us one step closer to our $1 million goal and supports important initiatives like the Foundation's Innovation Fund, dedicated to ending hunger in our communities and eliminating food waste."

The Zero Hunger | Zero Waste promotion includes more than 120 coupons, worth over $100 in potential savings for Kroger customers. All 5x digital coupons can be redeemed up to five times in one transaction.

To view the complete list of qualifying coupons and for more information about the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste 5x digital event, visit Kroger.com.

About The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation (the "Foundation") is a 501(c)(3) public charity founded in 2018. The Foundation was formed to support initiatives that create communities free of hunger and waste.

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,761 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

