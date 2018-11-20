Kellogg Company Board Members, Leader Recognized by WomenInc. Magazine in 2018 List of Most Influential Corporate Directors

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WomenInc. Magazine announced its recognition of Kellogg Company Board members and an executive for their many distinguished professional accomplishments.

The 2018 WomenInc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors listing in the winter 2018 edition of the magazine includes the five women serving on Kellogg's Board of Directors: Stephanie Burns, Mary Laschinger, Cynthia Milligan, LaJune Montgomery Tabron and Carolyn Tastad. Monica McGurk, Chief Revenue and eCommerce Officer, Kellogg Company, is among the leaders spotlighted individually by WomenInc. Magazine. McGurk serves on the Board of Directors of the Mid-America Apartment Communities.

"Today, we congratulate these individuals for this well-deserved acknowledgment of their leadership, and their many contributions to our company's success," said Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kellogg Company. "At Kellogg, we seek to continue to ensure that our workforce is reflective of the consumers we serve, at all levels of the organization."

The Kellogg Company Board of Directors has 42 percent female representation (five of 12 Directors), and its Executive Committee is 30 percent female (four of 13 members).

"Kellogg is a company with heart and soul, driven by a diverse and inclusive community of passionate people making a difference," said Kris Bahner, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs, Kellogg Company. "Our longstanding commitment to gender equity extends throughout our business – in the board room, through our support of women farmers and employees around the globe, and in the many women-owned businesses in our supplier base."

WomenInc. Magazine is a leading magazine dedicated to comprehensive coverage of women's achievement in business. The WomenInc. Most Influential Corporate Directors lists more than 560 female directors serving on the boards of S&P500/Big-Cap publicly held companies. The directory is the most comprehensive listing of women executives, influencers and achievers who contribute to leadership on corporate boards.

"It is essential that we showcase the achievements and success of professional women in the highest regard, and that their stories are told in meaningful ways," said Catrina Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of WomenInc. Magazine. "WomenInc. is proud to recognize this distinguished group of women serving on public boards."

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by the end of 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

SOURCE Kellogg Company