Jarrett Named to Food Logistics' 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics has named Jarrett to its 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. Jarrett manages transportation and warehousing needs for a wide variety of clients, including those in the food and beverage industry. Jarrett takes a proactive approach to transportation management, providing enhanced visibility, increased carrier performance management; including managing tight pickup and delivery windows, and meeting very stringent vendor and customer requirements.

Jarrett has helped customers in the food and beverage, consumer packaged goods and retail industries optimize their supply chains and reduce charge-backs. "We do this by holding our LTL carriers to the same on-time and in-full delivery performance as our Full Truckload carriers," said Matt Wagner, VP of Sales and Marketing. "This includes managing specific delivery appointments within a thirty-minute window of appointment time. We take a proactive approach in our Jarrett Routing Center to meet all our customer's needs."

The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of third-party logistics and cold storage providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

This year's Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list appeared in the August 2019 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Jarrett

As a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, Jarrett aims to create continuous improvements throughout your entire supply chain. High-touch, personalized service is integral to their business. Jarrett's hands-on, customized services enhance operational efficiency, lower transportation-related costs, and reduce supply chain risks.

This year, Jarrett is celebrating their 20th anniversary. Jarrett's goal is to maintain high client service standards and stay on the cutting edge of transportation technology for the next 20 years.

Jarrett is headquartered in Orrville, OH with additional locations in Dallas, TX and Los Angeles, CA. For more information about Jarrett, visit www.gojarrett.com, email marketing@gojarrett.com, or call 877.392.9811.

