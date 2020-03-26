The J. M. Smucker Company Names Cory Onell Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Retail Sales

ORRVILLE, Ohio, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) today named Cory Onell Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Retail Sales, effective April 27, 2020.

Onell has more than 20 years of experience leading large-scale sales organizations for major consumer packaged goods companies, including most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Sales, for the nearly $4 billion snacks division of Campbell Soup Company. Onell also held previous sales leadership roles at Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Mondelēz International, Inc., SAB Miller, ACCO Brands, Sargento Foods Inc. and The Hershey Company.

In his role, Onell will oversee the Company's U.S. Retail Sales, Category Leadership, Sales Operations, and Customer and Brand Commercialization functions. Collectively, these functions focus on supporting the Company's growth imperatives through management of collaborative relationships with customers, promoting innovation and expanding distribution. Onell will report to Geoff Tanner, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer.

"We are excited to bring Cory, a leader with a proven track record of delivering strong results and passion for leading transformational change, to our organization," said Tanner. "Cory has extensive experience leading highly effective sales teams, building strategic partnerships with customers and inspiring collaboration among cross-functional teams – a critical capability for our Company as we continue to enhance our commercialization approach."

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray™ Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

