Innophos Holdings, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innophos Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPHS), a leading international producer of performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients and custom-formulated solutions, today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will take place on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Plainsboro, New Jersey. The record date for the stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting has been fixed as the close of business on March 20, 2018.

Innophos will make available a definitive proxy statement to stockholders of record, which will contain important information about the meeting and the matters to be considered. Stockholders are urged to read the proxy statement when it becomes available.

About Innophos

Innophos is a leading international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets. We leverage our expertise in the science and technology of blending and formulating phosphate, mineral, enzyme and botanical based ingredients to help our customers offer products that are tasty, healthy, nutritious and economical. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, please visit www.innophos.com. 'IPHS-G'

