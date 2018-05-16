NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 19, the EEEEEATSCON festival will return to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The one-day event will feature live music performances, engaging panel discussions, and a highly-curated group of local Los Angeles restaurants, along with imports from across the country like Russ & Daughters from New York and Liholiho Yacht Club from San Francisco. Last year, a sold-out crowd of thousands attended EEEEEATSCON, and over 500,000,000 social media impressions were generated over the course of a single day.
WHAT: The Infatuation's EEEEEATSCON LA 2018
WHERE: The Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405
WHEN: Saturday, May 19
**Early access for press begins at 11:30 a.m. Gates open to the public at Noon.
For media planning purposes for EEEEEATSCON LA 2018, please contact Matthew Frankel, (917) 617-7914, matthew@mdfstrategies.com to address any questions regarding logistics, front gate access, restaurants, scheduled events, or parking.
FURTHER BACKGROUND ON THE EVENT:
https://www.theinfatuation.com/EEEEEATSCON
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-infatuation-announces-full-slate-of-restaurants-music-and-speakers-for-eeeeeatscon-la-2018-300622865.html
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eeeeeatscon-returns-to-santa-monica-300597547.html
# # #
Related Links
EEEEEATSCON LA 2018 FOR SATURDAY, MAY 19th
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/important-logistical-information-for-eeeeeatscon-la-2018-for-saturday-may-19-300649873.html
SOURCE The Infatuation - EEEEEATSCON LA 2018
Certain towns still have everything they once did — minus the people (unless you believe in ghosts)
Though he loves greasy fast food, he tries to make some healthy modifications
He cleans up spills, checks prices, and yes, even poses for selfies with customers