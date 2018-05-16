Important Logistical Information for EEEEEATSCON LA 2018 for Saturday, May 19

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 19, the EEEEEATSCON festival will return to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The one-day event will feature live music performances, engaging panel discussions, and a highly-curated group of local Los Angeles restaurants, along with imports from across the country like Russ & Daughters from New York and Liholiho Yacht Club from San Francisco. Last year, a sold-out crowd of thousands attended EEEEEATSCON, and over 500,000,000 social media impressions were generated over the course of a single day.

WHAT: The Infatuation's EEEEEATSCON LA 2018

WHERE: The Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405

WHEN: Saturday, May 19

**Early access for press begins at 11:30 a.m. Gates open to the public at Noon.

For media planning purposes for EEEEEATSCON LA 2018, please contact Matthew Frankel, (917) 617-7914, matthew@mdfstrategies.com to address any questions regarding logistics, front gate access, restaurants, scheduled events, or parking.

FURTHER BACKGROUND ON THE EVENT:

https://www.theinfatuation.com/EEEEEATSCON

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-infatuation-announces-full-slate-of-restaurants-music-and-speakers-for-eeeeeatscon-la-2018-300622865.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eeeeeatscon-returns-to-santa-monica-300597547.html

# # #

