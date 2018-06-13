"I and love and you" Prepares Four-Legged Best Friends for the Office

Pet Food Company Launches Take Your Dog to Work Kit in time for Take Your Dog to Work Day® on June 22nd

BOULDER, Colo., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether at a dog-friendly office or an office that only opens its door to dogs once a year, Take Your Dog to Work Day® is the "pawliday" that dog parents circle in permanent marker. With the official day approaching, "I and love and you," makers of premium pet food and treats, is preparing four-legged best friends for the workplace with the new Take Your Dog to Work Kit. The Kit is filled with goodies to help dogs make it through the nine-to-five hustle.

Take Your Dog to Work Day®, was created by Pet Sitters International (PSI) and June 22nd marks the 20th annual celebration. "I and love and you" is the exclusive dog-food sponsor of the 2018 event and is working to make sure pooches everywhere put his or her best paw forward.

Zulily's recent The Millennialization of the Pet Industry report uncovered that 71% of employed millennial pet owners would take a pay cut if it meant they could bring their pet to work every day. This leaves a lot of room for more dog friendly offices since, according to the 2016 Society for Human Resource Management survey, only seven percent of employers allow pets in the workplace. Along with the inability to steal pens (no opposable thumbs), dogs won't send passive aggressive emails when the copier jams. They will, however, give unlimited kisses and lots of long, heartfelt eye contact.

The Take Your Dog to Work Kit includes all the workplace essentials for your dog on their first day of the job:

Super Smarty Hearties Salmon Treats

Nice Jerky Chicken & Salmon Treats

No Stink Free Ranger Bully Stick

"I and love and you" Bow Tie

Doggie Business Cards

Poop Baggie

"As a brand that encourages the unconditional love - sometimes considered crazy to the outside world - we have for our pets, we support bringing your best friend to the place you spend the most time: work," states Beau Mainous, "I and love and you" CEO. "We hope to inspire pet parents to share stories and to bond over their love of their fur babies. Plus, a wagging tail can add a smile to any stressful day in the office."

With all of the office must-haves bundled in one Kit, dogs and their parents can enter the workplace with confidence. The Kit, available at www.iandloveandyou.com, is $15.99 with free shipping through June 14th.

About "I and love and you"

At "I and love and you," we believe that if you feel love, you should feed love. That's why we put it right in our name. But, rather than tell you, we'll just show you: https://www.iandloveandyou.com/our-brand/our-ily-family/

Visit us online:

http://www.iandloveandyou.com/

@iandloveandyoupet /

iandloveandyoupet

Contact:

Mandy Melby

mmelby@boulderheavyindustries.com

720.771.0475

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-and-love-and-you-prepares-four-legged-best-friends-for-the-office-300665923.html

SOURCE "I and love and you"